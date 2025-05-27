Navigating the Volatility of Abbvie Inc’s (ABBV) Stock

In the past week, ABBV stock has gone down by -0.25%, with a monthly decline of -0.44% and a quarterly plunge of -9.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for Abbvie Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.11% for ABBV’s stock, with a -2.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Abbvie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) Right Now?

Abbvie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 78.99x compared to its average ratio. ABBV has 36-month beta value of 0.50. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ABBV is 1.76B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABBV on May 27, 2025 was 8.05M shares.

ABBV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Abbvie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) has increased by 1.08 when compared to last closing price of 183.26.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABBV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABBV stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ABBV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ABBV in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $205 based on the research report published on May 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABBV reach a price target of $210. The rating they have provided for ABBV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ABBV, setting the target price at $191 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

ABBV Trading at -2.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABBV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.98%, as shares sank -3.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABBV fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $187.31. In addition, Abbvie Inc saw 4.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABBV starting from Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, who sale 58,832 shares at the price of $210.08 back on Mar 31 ’25. After this action, Stewart Jeffrey Ryan now owns 53,234 shares of Abbvie Inc, valued at $12,359,504 using the latest closing price.

Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, the Officer of Abbvie Inc, proposed sale 58,832 shares at $210.09 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31 ’25, which means that Stewart Jeffrey Ryan is holding shares at $12,359,897 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABBV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28 for the present operating margin

0.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abbvie Inc stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.16. Equity return is now at value 88.15, with 2.92 for asset returns.

Based on Abbvie Inc (ABBV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.98 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 49.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 14.91 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.6for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Abbvie Inc (ABBV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.