Nautilus Biotechnology Inc (NAUT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Nautilus Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: NAUT) has decreased by -6.62 when compared to last closing price of 0.78.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nautilus Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: NAUT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NAUT is 1.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NAUT is 58.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.48% of that float. On May 27, 2025, NAUT’s average trading volume was 176.19K shares.

NAUT’s Market Performance

The stock of Nautilus Biotechnology Inc (NAUT) has seen a -11.15% decrease in the past week, with a 2.68% rise in the past month, and a -51.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.90% for NAUT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.88% for NAUT’s stock, with a -60.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAUT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAUT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NAUT by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for NAUT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $1.75 based on the research report published on December 05, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NAUT reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for NAUT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 27th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to NAUT, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

NAUT Trading at -9.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares surge +6.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAUT fell by -11.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7538. In addition, Nautilus Biotechnology Inc saw -56.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NAUT starting from Mallick Parag, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $0.73 back on May 08 ’25. After this action, Mallick Parag now owns 20,491,892 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology Inc, valued at $8,788 using the latest closing price.

Mallick Parag, the Chief Scientist of Nautilus Biotechnology Inc, purchase 1,500 shares at $0.73 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that Mallick Parag is holding 20,493,392 shares at $1,098 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NAUT

The total capital return value is set at -0.36. Equity return is now at value -30.93, with -26.60 for asset returns.

Based on Nautilus Biotechnology Inc (NAUT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -64.43 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nautilus Biotechnology Inc (NAUT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.