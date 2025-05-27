National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, NSA stock has gone down by -7.00%, with a monthly decline of -6.18% and a quarterly plunge of -10.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.39% for National Storage Affiliates Trust. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.35% for NSA’s stock, with a -15.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) Right Now?

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 57.55x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The public float for NSA is 69.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.38% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of NSA was 820.09K shares.

NSA) stock’s latest price update

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.04 in comparison to its previous close of 33.80, however, the company has experienced a -7.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. forbes.com reported 2025-05-26 that Wall Street analysts have “Buy” ratings on 388 stocks in the S&P 500. That’s over 76% of the index!

Analysts’ Opinion of NSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSA stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for NSA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NSA in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $38 based on the research report published on January 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to NSA, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on March 27th of the previous year.

NSA Trading at -6.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares sank -5.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSA fell by -7.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.08. In addition, National Storage Affiliates Trust saw -9.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSA starting from SCHALL MICHAEL J, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $38.54 back on Mar 06 ’25. After this action, SCHALL MICHAEL J now owns 6,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust, valued at $154,160 using the latest closing price.

Meisinger Chad LeRoy, the Director of National Storage Affiliates Trust, purchase 18,405 shares at $37.74 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07 ’24, which means that Meisinger Chad LeRoy is holding 114,155 shares at $694,605 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.38 for the present operating margin

0.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Storage Affiliates Trust stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 5.66, with 1.23 for asset returns.

Based on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.77 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.85.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 487.01 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.