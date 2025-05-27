National Energy Services Reunited Corp’s (NESR) Stock: A -7.41% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR) has gone down by -9.44% for the week, with a -7.44% drop in the past month and a -34.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.40% for NESR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.41% for NESR’s stock, with a -30.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ: NESR) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NESR is 78.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.61% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of NESR was 296.39K shares.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ: NESR)’s stock price has dropped by -5.80 in relation to previous closing price of 6.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-19 that HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (“NESR” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:NESR)(Nasdaq:NESRW), an international, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”) region, today announced that it intends to commence (i) an exchange offer (the “Offer”) relating to its outstanding warrants to purchase ordinary shares of the Company, no par value (the “Ordinary Shares”), which warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “NESRW” (the “Warrants”), and (ii) a consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”) relating to its outstanding Warrants. The Company intends to offer, to all holders of the Warrants, the opportunity to receive 0.10 Ordinary Shares in exchange for each outstanding Warrant tendered by the holder and exchanged pursuant to the Offer.

Analysts’ Opinion of NESR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NESR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NESR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NESR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $16 based on the research report published on January 31, 2025 of the current year 2025.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NESR reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for NESR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 21st, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to NESR, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

NESR Trading at -12.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NESR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -8.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NESR fell by -9.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.32. In addition, National Energy Services Reunited Corp saw -34.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NESR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Energy Services Reunited Corp stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.11.

Based on National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 278.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.