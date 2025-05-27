NanoViricides Inc (NNVC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for NNVC is at 0.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NNVC is 15.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.84% of that float. The average trading volume for NNVC on May 27, 2025 was 139.97K shares.

NNVC) stock’s latest price update

NanoViricides Inc (AMEX: NNVC)’s stock price has soared by 20.95 in relation to previous closing price of 1.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 26.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. proactiveinvestors.com reported 2025-05-22 that NanoViricides (NYSE-A:NNVC) president Dr Anil Diwan has welcomed a new US Food and Drug Administration policy that limits broad COVID-19 vaccine booster recommendations, calling it a “rational and scientific” shift that could help restore public trust in health institutions. The updated FDA guidance recommends COVID booster shots only for adults aged 65 and older, and for individuals aged six months and above with underlying conditions that put them at risk of severe disease.

NNVC’s Market Performance

NanoViricides Inc (NNVC) has seen a 26.95% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 32.59% gain in the past month and a 26.06% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.49% for NNVC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.54% for NNVC’s stock, with a 26.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNVC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNVC stocks, with Midtown Partners repeating the rating for NNVC by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for NNVC in the upcoming period, according to Midtown Partners is $5.30 based on the research report published on February 11, 2015 of the previous year 2015.

NNVC Trading at 38.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.76%, as shares surge +26.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNVC rose by +26.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3712. In addition, NanoViricides Inc saw 25.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NNVC

The total capital return value is set at -1.12. Equity return is now at value -99.84, with -90.50 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -7.76 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NanoViricides Inc (NNVC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.