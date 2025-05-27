Mueller Water Products Inc (NYSE: MWA)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.61 in comparison to its previous close of 24.42, however, the company has experienced a -4.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-12 that NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: BDMD) (“Baird Medical” or the “Company”), a leader in Microwave Ablation (MWA) technology, recently hosted an advanced training session and academic exchange in New Orleans, reinforcing its commitment to clinical innovation and research collaboration in minimally invasive thyroid therapies.

Is It Worth Investing in Mueller Water Products Inc (NYSE: MWA) Right Now?

Mueller Water Products Inc (NYSE: MWA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for MWA is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MWA is 153.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.78% of that float. The average trading volume for MWA on May 27, 2025 was 2.44M shares.

MWA’s Market Performance

MWA’s stock has seen a -4.10% decrease for the week, with a -7.07% drop in the past month and a -1.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for Mueller Water Products Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.49% for MWA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MWA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MWA stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for MWA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MWA in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $20 based on the research report published on August 09, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MWA reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for MWA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 18th, 2024.

MWA Trading at -3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares sank -6.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MWA fell by -4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.46. In addition, Mueller Water Products Inc saw 9.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MWA starting from Healy Brian C., who purchase 1,085 shares at the price of $25.32 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Healy Brian C. now owns 14,620 shares of Mueller Water Products Inc, valued at $27,477 using the latest closing price.

Slobodow Brian, the Former Director of Mueller Water Products Inc, sale 7,376 shares at $24.57 during a trade that took place back on May 08 ’25, which means that Slobodow Brian is holding 0 shares at $181,228 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mueller Water Products Inc stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.15. Equity return is now at value 17.68, with 8.97 for asset returns.

Based on Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.51. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 181.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.