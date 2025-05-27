MSP Recovery Inc (MSPR) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of MSP Recovery Inc (MSPR) has gone down by -6.92% for the week, with a -26.00% drop in the past month and a -34.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.09% for MSPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.16% for MSPR’s stock, with a -47.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ: MSPR) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is -2.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MSPR is 3.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MSPR on May 27, 2025 was 1.50M shares.

MSPR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ: MSPR) has jumped by 6.47 compared to previous close of 1.39. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-04-10 that MIAMI, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSPR) (“MSP Recovery” or the “Company”), a Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery and technology leader, is pleased to announce that it entered into a strategic term sheet (“Term Sheet”) agreeing to several restructuring transactions with Hazel Partners Holdings, LLC (“Hazel”), Virage Capital Management (“Virage”), and their respective affiliates. These initiatives are designed to reduce costs of the Company through a New Servicer entity (as defined below), deleverage the Company by converting certain debt of significant creditors into equity and release $1.2 billion of debt guaranteed by the Company, provide access to $9.75 million of bridge funding to the Company (of which $6.5 million remains available through July 2025) and up to $25 million working capital for New Servicer, and to focus the Company’s operations, through the New Servicer, on the core business model of pursuing recoveries under the MSP Laws so that it can achieve its long-term recovery goals. The Company has also obtained a payment extension and waiver from YA II PN, Ltd. (“Yorkville”), which allows the Company to continue its original core business as well as develop new and existing tools. In addition to the summary herein, additional information is set forth in greater detail in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 10, 2025. Execution of definitive agreements and closing of the restructuring are expected no later than April 30, 2025.

MSPR Trading at -13.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares sank -25.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSPR fell by -6.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7865. In addition, MSP Recovery Inc saw -34.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSPR starting from Palantir Technologies Inc., who sale 506,296 shares at the price of $0.13 back on Nov 06 ’24. After this action, Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 2,985,381 shares of MSP Recovery Inc, valued at $65,717 using the latest closing price.

Palantir Technologies Inc., the Former 10% Owner of MSP Recovery Inc, sale 340,300 shares at $0.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05 ’24, which means that Palantir Technologies Inc. is holding 3,491,677 shares at $37,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-97.14 for the present operating margin

9.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for MSP Recovery Inc stands at -35.4. The total capital return value is set at -1.0. Equity return is now at value -458.99, with -19.17 for asset returns.

Based on MSP Recovery Inc (MSPR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at -11.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -1.98 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 54.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MSP Recovery Inc (MSPR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.