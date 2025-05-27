MP Materials Corporation (MP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MP is 119.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 26.01% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of MP was 5.68M shares.

MP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) has decreased by -2.98 when compared to last closing price of 19.69. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.10% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-26 that MP Materials is the only non-China fully integrated mine-to-magnet rare earth producer, uniquely positioned for U.S. supply chain security and margin capture. Strategic GM offtake agreement, U.S. policy incentives, and a critical rare earth supply gap support robust long-term demand and margin expansion. Despite a 40% stock pullback after halting China-bound shipments, I see this as a buying opportunity given MP’s downstream shift and undervalued premium positioning.

MP’s Market Performance

MP’s stock has fallen by -10.10% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -21.74% and a quarterly drop of -18.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.88% for MP Materials Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.87% for MP’s stock, with a -4.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MP stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for MP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MP in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $25 based on the research report published on September 27, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MP reach a price target of $16.50. The rating they have provided for MP stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on July 15th, 2024.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to MP, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on April 23rd of the previous year.

MP Trading at -20.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares sank -23.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MP fell by -10.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.18. In addition, MP Materials Corporation saw 22.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MP starting from Litinsky James H., who sale 199,180 shares at the price of $27.08 back on Apr 14 ’25. After this action, Litinsky James H. now owns 13,643,076 shares of MP Materials Corporation, valued at $5,393,794 using the latest closing price.

Litinsky James H., the Chairman and CEO of MP Materials Corporation, sale 396,293 shares at $27.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25 ’25, which means that Litinsky James H. is holding 13,860,775 shares at $10,711,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.87 for the present operating margin

0.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for MP Materials Corporation stands at -0.67. The total capital return value is set at -0.06. Equity return is now at value -9.62, with -4.43 for asset returns.

Based on MP Materials Corporation (MP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -10.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 8.65 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, MP Materials Corporation (MP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.