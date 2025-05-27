Mosaic Company (MOS) Stock Faces 0.90% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Mosaic Company (MOS) has gone up by 0.89% for the week, with a 22.43% rise in the past month and a 39.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.48% for MOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.73% for MOS’s stock, with a 31.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) is above average at 30.78x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.13.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MOS is 315.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MOS on May 27, 2025 was 6.19M shares.

MOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) has surged by 1.61 when compared to previous closing price of 35.10, but the company has seen a 0.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-19 that Does Mosaic (MOS) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for MOS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MOS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $40 based on the research report published on May 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MOS reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for MOS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 20th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to MOS, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on March 19th of the current year.

MOS Trading at 21.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.90%, as shares surge +21.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOS rose by +1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.11. In addition, Mosaic Company saw 45.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOS starting from Bodine Bruce M., who sale 180,708 shares at the price of $31.56 back on May 08 ’25. After this action, Bodine Bruce M. now owns 0 shares of Mosaic Company, valued at $5,703,144 using the latest closing price.

Bodine Bruce M., the Officer of Mosaic Company, proposed sale 180,708 shares at $31.50 during a trade that took place back on May 08 ’25, which means that Bodine Bruce M. is holding shares at $5,692,976 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07 for the present operating margin

0.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mosaic Company stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 3.09, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Mosaic Company (MOS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.57 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mosaic Company (MOS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.