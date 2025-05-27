Moelis & Co (MC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.04 in comparison to its previous close of 56.57, however, the company has experienced a -8.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that Moelis (MC) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) Right Now?

Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.90x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.63. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The public float for MC is 73.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.12% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of MC was 1.11M shares.

MC’s Market Performance

The stock of Moelis & Co (MC) has seen a -8.00% decrease in the past week, with a 7.49% rise in the past month, and a -19.68% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.99% for MC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.18% for MC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for MC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $70 based on the research report published on March 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MC reach a price target of $86, previously predicting the price at $71. The rating they have provided for MC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 20th, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to MC, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

MC Trading at 1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +7.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MC fell by -8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.65. In addition, Moelis & Co saw -23.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MC starting from Pilcher Ciafone Katherine, who sale 3,515 shares at the price of $74.00 back on Feb 19 ’25. After this action, Pilcher Ciafone Katherine now owns 3,934 shares of Moelis & Co, valued at $260,110 using the latest closing price.

Cantor Eric, the Vice Chairman, MD of Moelis & Co, sale 16,530 shares at $74.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 19 ’25, which means that Cantor Eric is holding 218,805 shares at $1,223,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16 for the present operating margin

0.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Moelis & Co stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.26. Equity return is now at value 39.98, with 15.30 for asset returns.

Based on Moelis & Co (MC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 183.39 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Moelis & Co (MC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.