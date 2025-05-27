MKS Inc (MKSI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for MKS Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) is above average at 24.98x. The 36-month beta value for MKSI is also noteworthy at 1.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MKSI is 66.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.21% of that float. The average trading volume of MKSI on May 27, 2025 was 1.56M shares.

MKSI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MKS Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) has plunged by -1.26 when compared to previous closing price of 84.89, but the company has seen a -7.54% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-13 that Review MKS Instruments’ (MKSI) international revenue performance and how it affects the predictions of financial analysts on Wall Street and the future prospects for the stock.

MKSI’s Market Performance

MKS Inc (MKSI) has experienced a -7.54% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.07% rise in the past month, and a -16.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.95% for MKSI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.62% for MKSI’s stock, with a -16.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MKSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MKSI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for MKSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MKSI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $110 based on the research report published on May 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MKSI reach a price target of $130. The rating they have provided for MKSI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to MKSI, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

MKSI Trading at 7.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +13.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKSI fell by -7.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.68. In addition, MKS Inc saw -19.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MKSI starting from Mora Elizabeth, who sale 275 shares at the price of $92.46 back on Mar 03 ’25. After this action, Mora Elizabeth now owns 17,384 shares of MKS Inc, valued at $25,426 using the latest closing price.

Moloney Jacqueline F, the Director of MKS Inc, sale 300 shares at $92.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03 ’25, which means that Moloney Jacqueline F is holding 9,683 shares at $27,738 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MKSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14 for the present operating margin

0.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for MKS Inc stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on MKS Inc (MKSI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 873.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.

Conclusion

In summary, MKS Inc (MKSI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.