Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) has seen a 9.61% increase in the past week, with a 14.04% gain in the past month, and a -0.44% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for MFG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.48% for MFG stock, with a simple moving average of 16.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG) is above average at 12.29x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MFG is 12.55B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MFG on May 27, 2025 was 3.41M shares.

MFG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG) has increased by 4.15 when compared to last closing price of 5.42. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-27 that Mizuho Financial remains a Buy, with potential re-rating triggers for the near future and the medium term. The company is targeting a more aggressive pace of financial investment disposals, progressive dividends, and an improved ROE of 10%. Management’s FY2025 guidance appears conservative. An upward revision of the outlook or the achievement of above-expectations actual results are likely scenarios.

MFG Trading at 9.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +11.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFG rose by +9.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.16. In addition, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR saw 15.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27 for the present operating margin

1.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR stands at 0.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 8.45, with 0.31 for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.83. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.