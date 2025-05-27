Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) has gone down by -8.87% for the week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month and a -4.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.11% for MCW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.87% for MCW stock, with a simple moving average of -2.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mister Car Wash Inc (NASDAQ: MCW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mister Car Wash Inc (NASDAQ: MCW) is above average at 29.02x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.58.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MCW is 97.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MCW on May 27, 2025 was 1.63M shares.

MCW) stock’s latest price update

Mister Car Wash Inc (NASDAQ: MCW)’s stock price has increased by 0.28 compared to its previous closing price of 7.07. However, the company has seen a -8.87% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $MCW #carwash–Mister Car Wash, Inc. (the “Company” or “Mister”; NASDAQ: MCW), the nation’s leading car wash brand, is announcing the grand opening of its first Denver location at 8809 E. 46th Avenue, Denver, CO 80238, just west of Central Park Boulevard near the Shops at Northfield. To celebrate, Mister is inviting the community to enjoy a Free Titanium Wash, its top-tier wash experience, starting on Friday, May 23, through Monday, May 26 at the new Denver location. This Memorial Day.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCW stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for MCW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MCW in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $10 based on the research report published on March 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MCW reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for MCW stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 14th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to MCW, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on May 03rd of the previous year.

MCW Trading at -5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -0.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCW fell by -8.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.45. In addition, Mister Car Wash Inc saw -2.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCW starting from TAYLOR JODI, who sale 5,205 shares at the price of $7.06 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, TAYLOR JODI now owns 36,932 shares of Mister Car Wash Inc, valued at $36,747 using the latest closing price.

Rogers Veronica, the Director of Mister Car Wash Inc, sale 5,205 shares at $7.06 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Rogers Veronica is holding 27,880 shares at $36,747 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19 for the present operating margin

0.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mister Car Wash Inc stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 8.21, with 2.68 for asset returns.

Based on Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.92. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 178.93 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 84.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.