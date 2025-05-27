Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MIR is 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MIR is 214.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MIR on May 27, 2025 was 2.13M shares.

MIR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) has jumped by 2.22 compared to previous close of 18.84. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that Here is how Mirion Technologies, Inc. (MIR) and Mitie Group PLC. (MITFY) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

MIR’s Market Performance

MIR’s stock has risen by 9.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 25.71% and a quarterly rise of 27.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.97% for Mirion Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.53% for MIR’s stock, with a 31.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MIR stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for MIR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MIR in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $22 based on the research report published on December 19, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MIR reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for MIR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 26th, 2024.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to MIR, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

MIR Trading at 25.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +25.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIR rose by +9.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.96. In addition, Mirion Technologies Inc saw 10.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIR starting from Kingsley Lawrence D, who sale 500,000 shares at the price of $17.94 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Kingsley Lawrence D now owns 0 shares of Mirion Technologies Inc, valued at $8,972,350 using the latest closing price.

Schopfer Brian, the Chief Financial Officer of Mirion Technologies Inc, sale 75,000 shares at $18.27 during a trade that took place back on May 21 ’25, which means that Schopfer Brian is holding 919,432 shares at $1,370,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.5 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mirion Technologies Inc stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value -0.68, with -0.38 for asset returns.

Based on Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 174.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at 12.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..