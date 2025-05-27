Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIST) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIST) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.79 compared to its previous closing price of 1.39. However, the company has seen a gain of 26.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-22 that Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Is It Worth Investing in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIST) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MIST is also noteworthy at 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MIST is 52.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.47% of that float. The average trading volume of MIST on May 27, 2025 was 2.55M shares.

MIST’s Market Performance

MIST stock saw an increase of 26.23% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 22.22% and a quarterly increase of -18.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.50% for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIST). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.03% for MIST’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MIST stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for MIST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MIST in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $9 based on the research report published on August 22, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MIST reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for MIST stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 20th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to MIST, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 22nd of the previous year.

MIST Trading at 20.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares surge +20.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIST rose by +26.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2830. In addition, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -34.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MIST

The total capital return value is set at -1.07. Equity return is now at value -307.27, with -65.78 for asset returns.

Based on Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIST), the company’s capital structure generated 1.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.61. The debt to equity ratio resting at -9.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -29.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -42.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.67.

Conclusion

In summary, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIST) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.