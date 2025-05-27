MicroCloud Hologram Inc (HOLO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 3.52.

The public float for HOLO is 4.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.51% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of HOLO was 1.05M shares.

HOLO) stock’s latest price update

MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ: HOLO)’s stock price has plunge by 13.70relation to previous closing price of 5.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.89% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that SHENZHEN, China, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO), (“HOLO” or the “Company”), a technology service provider, they announced significant progress in the field of quantum-enhanced imaging based on nonlocal effects. This achievement has not only been validated in a laboratory setting but has also demonstrated advantages over traditional imaging in practical technical implementations.

HOLO’s Market Performance

MicroCloud Hologram Inc (HOLO) has seen a -10.89% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -50.20% decline in the past month and a -86.65% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.21% for HOLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.33% for HOLO’s stock, with a -94.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HOLO Trading at -66.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares sank -46.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -83.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOLO fell by -10.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.52. In addition, MicroCloud Hologram Inc saw -96.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HOLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.86 for the present operating margin

0.2 for the gross margin

The net margin for MicroCloud Hologram Inc stands at -0.81. The total capital return value is set at -0.1. Equity return is now at value -7.37, with -7.16 for asset returns.

Based on MicroCloud Hologram Inc (HOLO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -16.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -136.27 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 52.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, MicroCloud Hologram Inc (HOLO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.