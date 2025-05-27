Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc (MFH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc (NASDAQ: MFH)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.70 in comparison to its previous close of 4.88, however, the company has experienced a -20.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-16 that New York, NY, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (the “Company,” “we,” “us,” “our company,” or “MFH”) (NASDAQ: MFH), a digital fintech group, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Chaince Securities, Inc. (“Chaince Securities”), has secured a new engagement to serve as corporate advisor for a prominent Asia-Pacific healthcare company seeking strategic access to U.S. capital markets.

Is It Worth Investing in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc (NASDAQ: MFH) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MFH is 3.83.

The public float for MFH is 31.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.69% of that float. On May 27, 2025, MFH’s average trading volume was 83.66K shares.

MFH’s Market Performance

MFH’s stock has seen a -20.08% decrease for the week, with a -36.61% drop in the past month and a -39.06% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.34% for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.47% for MFH’s stock, with a -6.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MFH Trading at -27.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, as shares sank -35.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFH fell by -20.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.13. In addition, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc saw -37.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MFH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.41 for the present operating margin

-0.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc stands at -11.71. The total capital return value is set at -0.29. Equity return is now at value -21.63, with -13.72 for asset returns.

Based on Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc (MFH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -2.11 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 413.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc (MFH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.