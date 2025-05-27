Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Medtronic Plc (NYSE: MDT) has increased by 0.62 when compared to last closing price of 80.68. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.66% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. finbold.com reported 2025-05-27 that A quarter of a century of increasing dividends is a hell of a way to generate some passive income. Enter Dividend Aristocrats.

Is It Worth Investing in Medtronic Plc (NYSE: MDT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Medtronic Plc (NYSE: MDT) is above average at 22.45x. The 36-month beta value for MDT is also noteworthy at 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MDT is 1.28B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. The average trading volume of MDT on May 27, 2025 was 7.70M shares.

MDT’s Market Performance

MDT stock saw a decrease of -6.66% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.54% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.59% for Medtronic Plc (MDT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.48% for MDT’s stock, with a -6.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MDT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MDT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $107 based on the research report published on March 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDT reach a price target of $105, previously predicting the price at $98. The rating they have provided for MDT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 10th, 2024.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Perform” to MDT, setting the target price at $94 in the report published on August 21st of the previous year.

MDT Trading at -4.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -3.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDT fell by -6.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.10. In addition, Medtronic Plc saw 1.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDT starting from Wall Brett A., who sale 12,437 shares at the price of $90.00 back on Jan 24 ’25. After this action, Wall Brett A. now owns 40,979 shares of Medtronic Plc, valued at $1,119,330 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18 for the present operating margin

0.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Medtronic Plc stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 9.49, with 5.13 for asset returns.

Based on Medtronic Plc (MDT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.54. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 8.2 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.7. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.9. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In summary, Medtronic Plc (MDT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.