MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE: MDU) is above average at 13.33x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.78.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MDU is 197.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MDU on May 27, 2025 was 1.71M shares.

MDU) stock’s latest price update

MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE: MDU)’s stock price has soared by 1.01 in relation to previous closing price of 16.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-24 that NEW YORK, May 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of common stock of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE: ECG) between October 31, 2024 and February 11, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), including investors who held MDU Resources Group, Inc. (“MDU Resources”) common stock as of October 21, 2024 and acquired Everus Construction common stock issued in connection with the spinoff of Everus Construction on or about October 31, 2024 (the “Spinoff”), of the important June 3, 2025 lead plaintiff deadline. So What: If you purchased Everus Construction common stock during the Class Period and/or held MDU Resources common stock and acquired Everus Construction common stock in connection with the Spinoff you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

MDU’s Market Performance

MDU’s stock has fallen by -2.07% in the past week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly rise of 3.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.60% for MDU Resources Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.17% for MDU’s stock, with a 2.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDU stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MDU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MDU in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $18 based on the research report published on January 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDU reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for MDU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 05th, 2024.

Siebert Williams Shank gave a rating of “Buy” to MDU, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

MDU Trading at 0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDU fell by -2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.26. In addition, MDU Resources Group Inc saw -5.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDU starting from JOHNSON DENNIS W, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $16.64 back on Feb 10 ’25. After this action, JOHNSON DENNIS W now owns 180,166 shares of MDU Resources Group Inc, valued at $499,200 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07 for the present operating margin

0.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for MDU Resources Group Inc stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 9.63, with 3.73 for asset returns.

Based on MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.8. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 507.09 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.