Mckesson Corporation (MCK) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Mckesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74x compared to its average ratio. MCK has 36-month beta value of 0.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MCK is 124.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MCK on May 27, 2025 was 1.09M shares.

Mckesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.77 in relation to its previous close of 710.64. However, the company has experienced a -1.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-22 that Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock’s price, do they really matter?

MCK’s Market Performance

Mckesson Corporation (MCK) has seen a -1.12% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.02% gain in the past month and a 18.21% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.61% for MCK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.30% for MCK stock, with a simple moving average of 19.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCK stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MCK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MCK in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $630 based on the research report published on December 04, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MCK reach a price target of $688, previously predicting the price at $531. The rating they have provided for MCK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 07th, 2024.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to MCK, setting the target price at $531 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

MCK Trading at 3.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.89%, as shares surge +3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCK fell by -1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $706.93. In addition, Mckesson Corporation saw 25.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCK starting from Smith LeAnn B, who sale 1,248 shares at the price of $717.30 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Smith LeAnn B now owns 2,621 shares of Mckesson Corporation, valued at $895,190 using the latest closing price.

Vitalone Britt J., the EVP & CFO of Mckesson Corporation, sale 6,336 shares at $717.30 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Vitalone Britt J. is holding 14,760 shares at $4,544,813 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01 for the present operating margin

0.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mckesson Corporation stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.33.

Based on Mckesson Corporation (MCK), the company’s capital structure generated 1.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.82. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 25.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 5.26 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 4.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mckesson Corporation (MCK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.