McEwen Mining Inc (MUX) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of McEwen Mining Inc (MUX) has seen a 11.64% increase in the past week, with a 2.58% gain in the past month, and a 10.10% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for MUX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.90% for MUX’s stock, with a -5.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE: MUX) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MUX is 45.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MUX on May 27, 2025 was 759.55K shares.

The stock price of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE: MUX) has surged by 3.78 when compared to previous closing price of 7.67, but the company has seen a 11.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of MUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MUX stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MUX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MUX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2 based on the research report published on September 14, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MUX reach a price target of $4.20. The rating they have provided for MUX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 10th, 2019.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to MUX, setting the target price at $3.25 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

MUX Trading at 4.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +3.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUX rose by +11.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.52. In addition, McEwen Mining Inc saw 2.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MUX starting from Darveau-Garneau Nicolas, who purchase 2,285 shares at the price of $8.37 back on Dec 06 ’24. After this action, Darveau-Garneau Nicolas now owns 2,285 shares of McEwen Mining Inc, valued at $19,114 using the latest closing price.

Diges Carmen L, the General Counsel/Corp Sec of McEwen Mining Inc, sale 17,066 shares at $9.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21 ’24, which means that Diges Carmen L is holding 10,982 shares at $161,103 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MUX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.05 for the present operating margin

0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for McEwen Mining Inc stands at -0.23. The total capital return value is set at -0.01. Equity return is now at value -6.15, with -4.32 for asset returns.

Based on McEwen Mining Inc (MUX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 30.86. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 18.25 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, McEwen Mining Inc (MUX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.