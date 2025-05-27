MaxLinear Inc (MXL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

MaxLinear Inc (NASDAQ: MXL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.86 in relation to its previous close of 11.67. However, the company has experienced a -6.92% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MaxLinear announces new employee inducement equity award grants.

Is It Worth Investing in MaxLinear Inc (NASDAQ: MXL) Right Now?

MXL has 36-month beta value of 1.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MXL is 80.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MXL on May 27, 2025 was 1.59M shares.

MXL’s Market Performance

MXL stock saw an increase of -6.92% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 19.83% and a quarterly increase of -26.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.88% for MaxLinear Inc (MXL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.67% for MXL’s stock, with a -21.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MXL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MXL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MXL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $14 based on the research report published on November 22, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MXL reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for MXL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 01st, 2024.

MXL Trading at 2.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +14.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MXL fell by -6.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.38. In addition, MaxLinear Inc saw -41.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MXL starting from Tewksbury Ted L III, who sale 6,071 shares at the price of $10.40 back on May 02 ’25. After this action, Tewksbury Ted L III now owns 74,995 shares of MaxLinear Inc, valued at $63,154 using the latest closing price.

THEODORE TEWKSBURY, the Director of MaxLinear Inc, proposed sale 6,071 shares at $10.40 during a trade that took place back on May 02 ’25, which means that THEODORE TEWKSBURY is holding shares at $63,154 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.54 for the present operating margin

0.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for MaxLinear Inc stands at -0.62. The total capital return value is set at -0.29. Equity return is now at value -39.36, with -23.61 for asset returns.

Based on MaxLinear Inc (MXL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.49. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -18.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -173.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MaxLinear Inc (MXL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.