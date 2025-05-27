Make Informed Decisions with Sonos Inc (SONO) Stock Updates

The stock of Sonos Inc (SONO) has seen a -11.02% decrease in the past week, with a 5.90% gain in the past month, and a -22.54% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.77% for SONO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.19% for SONO’s stock, with a -21.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SONO is at 2.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for SONO is 117.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.43% of that float. The average trading volume for SONO on May 27, 2025 was 1.99M shares.

SONO) stock’s latest price update

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.71 in relation to its previous close of 9.96. However, the company has experienced a -11.02% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $SONO–Sonos, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONO) today announced that Saori Casey, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat with Jefferies analyst Brent Thill at the Jefferies Public Technology Conference on Wednesday, May 28. The fireside chat will begin at 12:30 pm Pacific. A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be accessible in the News & Events section of the Sonos investor relations website: https://investors.sonos.com/news-and-events/.

Analysts’ Opinion of SONO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SONO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SONO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SONO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11 based on the research report published on September 26, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SONO reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for SONO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 08th, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to SONO, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

SONO Trading at -1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares surge +5.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONO fell by -11.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.01. In addition, Sonos Inc saw -35.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONO starting from Coliseum Capital Management, L, who purchase 147,157 shares at the price of $9.17 back on Apr 03 ’25. After this action, Coliseum Capital Management, L now owns 12,055,582 shares of Sonos Inc, valued at $1,349,430 using the latest closing price.

Coliseum Capital Management, L, the 10% Owner of Sonos Inc, purchase 62,506 shares at $8.38 during a trade that took place back on Apr 07 ’25, which means that Coliseum Capital Management, L is holding 12,118,088 shares at $523,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.05 for the present operating margin

0.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonos Inc stands at -0.05. The total capital return value is set at -0.14. Equity return is now at value -15.80, with -8.07 for asset returns.

Based on Sonos Inc (SONO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.94. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -161.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 25.67 million with net debt to EBITDA at 43.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 36.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sonos Inc (SONO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.