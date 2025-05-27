Make Informed Decisions with Skeena Resources Ltd (SKE) Stock Updates

In the past week, SKE stock has gone up by 8.28%, with a monthly decline of -1.29% and a quarterly surge of 21.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.12% for Skeena Resources Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.52% for SKE’s stock, with a 27.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE: SKE) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.50.

The public float for SKE is 84.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SKE on May 27, 2025 was 443.27K shares.

SKE) stock’s latest price update

Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE: SKE)’s stock price has decreased by -1.29 compared to its previous closing price of 12.45. However, the company has seen a 8.28% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(NYSE:SKE) (“Skeena Gold & Silver”, “Skeena” or the “Company”) is pleased to complete a signed interconnection and transmission agreement (the “agreement”) with Coast Mountain Hydro Limited Partnership (“CMH”). The agreement allows Skeena to connect to CMH’s transmission line for the Company’s 100%-owned Eskay Creek Gold-Silver Project (“Eskay” or the “Project”).

SKE Trading at 9.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +1.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKE rose by +8.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.99. In addition, Skeena Resources Ltd saw 40.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SKE

The total capital return value is set at -0.44. Equity return is now at value -139.28, with -66.16 for asset returns.

Based on Skeena Resources Ltd (SKE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -9.45. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -90.86.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -113.88 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Skeena Resources Ltd (SKE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.