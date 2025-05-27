Make Informed Decisions with Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Stock Updates

The stock of Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) has gone down by -3.29% for the week, with a 0.49% rise in the past month and a -11.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.21% for LADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.71% for LADR’s stock, with a -9.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) Right Now?

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.54x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LADR is 112.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of LADR was 664.84K shares.

LADR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) has jumped by 0.68 compared to previous close of 10.23. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ladder Capital Corp (“Ladder,” the “Company,” “we” or “our”) (NYSE: LADR), a leading commercial real estate finance REIT, announced today that the Company received an investment grade credit rating from Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”). Fitch assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of ‘BBB-‘ with a Stable outlook to our subsidiaries, Ladder Capital Finance Holdings LLLP and Ladder Capital Finance Corporation. Fitch also upgraded the senior unsecured debt ratings to ‘BBB-.’.

Analysts’ Opinion of LADR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LADR stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for LADR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LADR in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $13.50 based on the research report published on July 19, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LADR reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for LADR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 25th, 2024.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to LADR, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

LADR Trading at -3.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LADR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +0.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LADR fell by -3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.48. In addition, Ladder Capital Corp saw -7.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LADR starting from Perelman Robert, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $12.15 back on Sep 13 ’24. After this action, Perelman Robert now owns 351,453 shares of Ladder Capital Corp, valued at $303,750 using the latest closing price.

McCormack Pamela, the President of Ladder Capital Corp, sale 50,000 shares at $12.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30 ’24, which means that McCormack Pamela is holding 548,863 shares at $612,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LADR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.49 for the present operating margin

0.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ladder Capital Corp stands at 0.34. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 2.11 for asset returns.

Based on Ladder Capital Corp (LADR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.64 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.78. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 364.76 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.