Magnera Corp (MAGN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Magnera Corp (NYSE: MAGN) has jumped by 0.59 compared to previous close of 11.87. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Magnera Corporation (NYSE: MAGN) today announced its participation in the Stifel 2025 Boston Cross Sector 1×1 Investor Conference. Magnera’s CEO, Curt Begle, CFO & Treasurer, Jim Till, and EVP, Corporate Development, Investor Relations & Strategy, Robert Weilminster will meet with institutional investors June 3-4, 2025 in Boston, MA.

Is It Worth Investing in Magnera Corp (NYSE: MAGN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MAGN is 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MAGN is 34.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAGN on May 27, 2025 was 566.46K shares.

MAGN’s Market Performance

MAGN’s stock has seen a -8.79% decrease for the week, with a -17.48% drop in the past month and a -43.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.03% for Magnera Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.50% for MAGN’s stock, with a -38.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAGN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MAGN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MAGN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $16 based on the research report published on May 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAGN reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for MAGN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 19th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to MAGN, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on January 23rd of the current year.

MAGN Trading at -22.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -16.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAGN fell by -8.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.80. In addition, Magnera Corp saw -34.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAGN starting from RICKERTSEN CARL J, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $13.65 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, RICKERTSEN CARL J now owns 41,306 shares of Magnera Corp, valued at $273,000 using the latest closing price.

Fogarty Kevin Michael, the Director of Magnera Corp, purchase 20,000 shares at $15.15 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that Fogarty Kevin Michael is holding 31,538 shares at $302,948 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0 for the present operating margin

0.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magnera Corp stands at -0.06. The total capital return value is set at -0.0. Equity return is now at value -30.65, with -4.62 for asset returns.

Based on Magnera Corp (MAGN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.88. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 56.89 million with net debt to EBITDA at 17.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Magnera Corp (MAGN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.