MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE: MX)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.88 in comparison to its previous close of 3.91, however, the company has experienced a -11.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-18 that Magnachip is now a buy for high-risk, value-oriented investors due to operational improvements, a healthy balance sheet, new product launches in growth markets, and talk about a potential sale. Management’s focus on power analog solutions, cost reductions, and a strategic exit from the display business positions the company for margin and revenue growth by 2028. Potential M&A activity and renewed insider buying, along with geopolitical tailwinds, could drive significant upside for shares trading well below intrinsic value.

Is It Worth Investing in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE: MX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MX is at 0.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MX is 31.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.25% of that float. The average trading volume for MX on May 27, 2025 was 306.83K shares.

MX’s Market Performance

The stock of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) has seen a -11.11% decrease in the past week, with a 13.23% rise in the past month, and a -26.69% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.48% for MX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.02% for MX’s stock, with a -11.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MX

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MX reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for MX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 13th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to MX, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on January 08th of the previous year.

MX Trading at 8.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +13.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MX fell by -11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.47. In addition, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp saw -8.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MX starting from Lee Ilbok, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $3.86 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, Lee Ilbok now owns 219,181 shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, valued at $77,180 using the latest closing price.

MARTINO CAMILLO, the Director of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, purchase 20,000 shares at $3.66 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13 ’25, which means that MARTINO CAMILLO is holding 40,000 shares at $73,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.19 for the present operating margin

0.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp stands at -0.21. The total capital return value is set at -0.14. Equity return is now at value -14.88, with -10.99 for asset returns.

Based on MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.89. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -34.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -44.51 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.