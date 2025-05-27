Macy’s Inc (M) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.79x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for M is 276.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.37% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of M was 7.21M shares.

M) stock’s latest price update

Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.33 compared to its previous closing price of 11.57. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. benzinga.com reported 2025-05-27 that Macy’s, Inc. M will release its first-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Wednesday, May 28.

M’s Market Performance

Macy’s Inc (M) has experienced a -0.54% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.93% rise in the past month, and a -17.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.53% for M. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.85% for M’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of M

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for M stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for M by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for M in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $12 based on the research report published on April 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see M reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for M stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to M, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on March 07th of the current year.

M Trading at -0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought M to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, M fell by -1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.85. In addition, Macy’s Inc saw -29.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at M starting from Griscom Paul, who sale 489 shares at the price of $12.89 back on Apr 01 ’25. After this action, Griscom Paul now owns 36,222 shares of Macy’s Inc, valued at $6,303 using the latest closing price.

Kirgan Danielle L., the EVP, Chief HR Officer of Macy’s Inc, sale 4,522 shares at $12.88 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01 ’25, which means that Kirgan Danielle L. is holding 386,161 shares at $58,256 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for M

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.4 for the gross margin

The net margin for Macy’s Inc stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 3.33 for asset returns.

Based on Macy’s Inc (M), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.25. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.76 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.84. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 75.93for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, Macy’s Inc (M) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.