Logistic Properties of the Americas (LPA) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Logistic Properties of the Americas (LPA) has gone up by 34.41% for the week, with a 22.53% rise in the past month and a -16.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.33% for LPA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.00% for LPA’s stock, with a -8.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Logistic Properties of the Americas (AMEX: LPA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Logistic Properties of the Americas (AMEX: LPA) is 14.72x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LPA is 6.59.

The public float for LPA is 3.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% of that float. On May 27, 2025, LPA’s average trading volume was 19.12K shares.

LPA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Logistic Properties of the Americas (AMEX: LPA) has increased by 18.86 when compared to last closing price of 7.00.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 34.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that SAN JOSE, Costa Rica–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSE American: LPA) (“LPA” or the “Company”) announced today a strategic partnership with EPICO, a Costa Rica-based firm specializing in raising and mobilizing private capital in Central America for regional real estate investments. Through this collaboration, LPA aims to accelerate private capital inflows into logistics real estate projects, to expedite the development and acquisition of state-of-the-art warehouses, di.

LPA Trading at 11.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares surge +27.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPA rose by +34.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.60. In addition, Logistic Properties of the Americas saw -22.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.52 for the present operating margin

0.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Logistic Properties of the Americas stands at 0.39. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value -21.65, with -8.87 for asset returns.

Based on Logistic Properties of the Americas (LPA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 13.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Logistic Properties of the Americas (LPA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.