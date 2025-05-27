Loews Corp (L) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Loews Corp (NYSE: L) has surged by 0.33 when compared to previous closing price of 87.59, but the company has seen a -1.69% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that DALLAS and SHANGHAI, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Instil Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIL, “Instil”) and ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc. (HKEX Code: 1541.HK, “ImmuneOnco”), today announced that they will jointly host an investor and research analyst breakfast in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at 8:00 to 9:30 am CT adjacent to the McCormick Convention Center.

Is It Worth Investing in Loews Corp (NYSE: L) Right Now?

Loews Corp (NYSE: L) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for L is 0.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for L is 173.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of L on May 27, 2025 was 766.41K shares.

L’s Market Performance

L stock saw an increase of -1.69% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.90% and a quarterly increase of 4.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.01% for Loews Corp (L). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.07% for L stock, with a simple moving average of 5.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of L

L Trading at 0.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought L to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.71%, as shares surge +3.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, L fell by -1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.82. In addition, Loews Corp saw 3.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at L starting from SCOTT RICHARD WALDO, who sale 9,019 shares at the price of $87.92 back on May 08 ’25. After this action, SCOTT RICHARD WALDO now owns 33,901 shares of Loews Corp, valued at $792,950 using the latest closing price.

RICHARD W SCOTT, the Officer of Loews Corp, proposed sale 9,019 shares at $87.92 during a trade that took place back on May 08 ’25, which means that RICHARD W SCOTT is holding shares at $792,942 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for L

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17 for the present operating margin

-0.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Loews Corp stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 7.95, with 1.62 for asset returns.

Based on Loews Corp (L), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.4. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.52. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.46 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.52. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Loews Corp (L) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.