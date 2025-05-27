LiveWire Group Inc (LVWR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of LiveWire Group Inc (NYSE: LVWR) has increased by 60.39 when compared to last closing price of 1.01.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 39.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-02 that LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Shawn Collins – Director, Investor Relations, Harley-Davidson Jochen Zeitz – Chief Executive Officer, Harley-Davidson Jonathan Root – Chief Financial Officer and President of Commercial, Harley-Davidson Karim Donnez – Chief Executive Officer, LiveWire Conference Call Participants Craig Kennison – Baird Joseph Altobello – Raymond James James Hardiman – Citi Robin Farley – UBS Alex Perry – Bank of America Noah Zatzkin – KeyBanc Capital Markets David MacGregor – Longbow Research Tristan Thomas-Martin – BMO Capital Markets Operator Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Harley-Davidson 2025 First Quarter Investor and Analyst Conference Call. Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in LiveWire Group Inc (NYSE: LVWR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LVWR is at 0.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LVWR is 8.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.67% of that float. The average trading volume for LVWR on May 27, 2025 was 42.98K shares.

LVWR’s Market Performance

LVWR’s stock has seen a 39.65% increase for the week, with a -22.86% drop in the past month and a -33.06% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.98% for LiveWire Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.33% for LVWR’s stock, with a -61.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LVWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LVWR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LVWR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LVWR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $8.70 based on the research report published on October 24, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LVWR Trading at -7.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares sank -21.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVWR rose by +29.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2465. In addition, LiveWire Group Inc saw -66.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LVWR starting from Strader Vance Calvin, who proposed sale 120 shares at the price of $5.11 back on Jan 08 ’25. After this action, Strader Vance Calvin now owns shares of LiveWire Group Inc, valued at $613 using the latest closing price.

Ragland Ryan, the Head of Product Dev. & Design of LiveWire Group Inc, sale 3,526 shares at $5.66 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11 ’24, which means that Ragland Ryan is holding 45,539 shares at $19,947 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LVWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.12 for the present operating margin

-0.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for LiveWire Group Inc stands at -3.67. The total capital return value is set at -1.01. Equity return is now at value -63.74, with -49.02 for asset returns.

Based on LiveWire Group Inc (LVWR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -78.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -83.84 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.52. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LiveWire Group Inc (LVWR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.