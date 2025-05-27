Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT): A Technical Analysis

Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ: LQDT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12x compared to its average ratio. LQDT has 36-month beta value of 1.21. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LQDT is 23.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LQDT on May 27, 2025 was 359.28K shares.

LQDT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ: LQDT) has dropped by -5.04 compared to previous close of 25.02. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that The airworthy helicopter is currently listed with a starting price of $250,000 The airworthy helicopter is currently listed with a starting price of $250,000

LQDT’s Market Performance

Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) has seen a -3.06% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -24.55% decline in the past month and a -29.22% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.82% for LQDT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.30% for LQDT’s stock, with a -14.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LQDT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LQDT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for LQDT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LQDT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $28 based on the research report published on June 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LQDT reach a price target of $6.50, previously predicting the price at $5.50. The rating they have provided for LQDT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 06th, 2016.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to LQDT, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on February 05th of the previous year.

LQDT Trading at -19.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LQDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -25.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LQDT fell by -3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.73. In addition, Liquidity Services Inc saw -26.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LQDT starting from Mateus-Tique Jaime, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $31.55 back on May 05 ’25. After this action, Mateus-Tique Jaime now owns 184,562 shares of Liquidity Services Inc, valued at $315,500 using the latest closing price.

Mateus-Tique Jaime, the Director of Liquidity Services Inc, proposed sale 10,000 shares at $31.55 during a trade that took place back on May 05 ’25, which means that Mateus-Tique Jaime is holding shares at $315,538 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LQDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07 for the present operating margin

0.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liquidity Services Inc stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.14. Equity return is now at value 14.01, with 7.62 for asset returns.

Based on Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 35.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.