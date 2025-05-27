LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, LFST stock has gone down by -5.99%, with a monthly decline of -15.41% and a quarterly plunge of -27.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.39% for LifeStance Health Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.07% for LFST stock, with a simple moving average of -21.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: LFST) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LFST is 1.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LFST is 116.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.70% of that float. On May 27, 2025, LFST’s average trading volume was 2.01M shares.

LFST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: LFST) has plunged by -2.49 when compared to previous closing price of 5.63, but the company has seen a -5.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LifeStance Health, one of the nation’s largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care, today announced that Vaughn Paunovich will join the company as Chief Technology Officer, effective Monday, June 9, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFST stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for LFST by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LFST in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $9 based on the research report published on April 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LFST reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for LFST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 03rd, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to LFST, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

LFST Trading at -14.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares sank -15.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFST fell by -5.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.04. In addition, LifeStance Health Group Inc saw -25.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFST starting from Bessler Robert, who sale 4,900 shares at the price of $7.01 back on Apr 09 ’25. After this action, Bessler Robert now owns 1,421,990 shares of LifeStance Health Group Inc, valued at $34,349 using the latest closing price.

Bessler Robert, the Director of LifeStance Health Group Inc, sale 14 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 08 ’25, which means that Bessler Robert is holding 1,424,440 shares at $98 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01 for the present operating margin

0.3 for the gross margin

The net margin for LifeStance Health Group Inc stands at -0.03. The total capital return value is set at -0.01. Equity return is now at value -2.47, with -1.69 for asset returns.

Based on LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.64. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 39.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.14for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.