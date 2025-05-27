Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) has gone up by 8.91% for the week, with a -34.91% drop in the past month and a -28.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.57% for LEXX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.73% for LEXX’s stock, with a -48.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LEXX is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LEXX is 17.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.28% of that float. The average trading volume for LEXX on May 27, 2025 was 98.70K shares.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.40 in comparison to its previous close of 0.97, however, the company has experienced a 8.91% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. thenewswire.com reported 2025-05-12 that Kelowna, British Columbia – TheNewswire – May 12, 2025 – Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (Nasdaq: LEXX, LEXXW) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, provides this update on corporate developments. Lexaria previously announced, on September 3, 2024, that it had entered into a Material Transfer Agreement (“MTA”) with a pharmaceutical company (“PharmaCO”) to evaluate Lexaria’s DehydraTECH TM technology in a pre-clinical setting.

LEXX Trading at -18.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares sank -18.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEXX rose by +8.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0812. In addition, Lexaria Bioscience Corp saw -47.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEXX starting from CHRISTOPHER RICHARD, who purchase 27,172 shares at the price of $2.47 back on Dec 03 ’24. After this action, CHRISTOPHER RICHARD now owns 50,000 shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp, valued at $67,175 using the latest closing price.

CHRISTOPHER RICHARD, the Chief Executive Officer of Lexaria Bioscience Corp, purchase 22,828 shares at $2.24 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02 ’24, which means that CHRISTOPHER RICHARD is holding 22,828 shares at $51,217 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEXX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.85 for the present operating margin

0.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lexaria Bioscience Corp stands at -17.84. The total capital return value is set at -1.37. Equity return is now at value -137.33, with -124.87 for asset returns.

Based on Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -59.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -5.68 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.