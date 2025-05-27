Leonardo DRS Inc (DRS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Leonardo DRS Inc (NASDAQ: DRS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for DRS is at 0.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DRS is 74.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.27% of that float. The average trading volume for DRS on May 27, 2025 was 962.40K shares.

DRS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Leonardo DRS Inc (NASDAQ: DRS) has jumped by 0.79 compared to previous close of 40.72. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-21 that DRS is a good stock to invest in the aerospace-defense equipment industry, given its growth prospects, better debt management, high liquidity and rising backlog.

DRS’s Market Performance

Leonardo DRS Inc (DRS) has experienced a -1.51% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.80% rise in the past month, and a 39.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for DRS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.10% for DRS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 25.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $40 based on the research report published on March 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRS reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for DRS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 24th, 2024.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to DRS, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on June 26th of the previous year.

DRS Trading at 12.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +10.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRS fell by -1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.59. In addition, Leonardo DRS Inc saw 27.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRS starting from Lynn William III, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $40.77 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, Lynn William III now owns 322,382 shares of Leonardo DRS Inc, valued at $1,834,650 using the latest closing price.

Lynn William III, the Officer of Leonardo DRS Inc, proposed sale 45,000 shares at $40.29 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that Lynn William III is holding shares at $1,813,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leonardo DRS Inc stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 5.94 for asset returns.

Based on Leonardo DRS Inc (DRS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.88. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.18. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 19.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 376.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Leonardo DRS Inc (DRS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.