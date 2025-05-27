LendingClub Corp (LC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LC is 2.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LC is 110.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LC on May 27, 2025 was 1.49M shares.

LC) stock’s latest price update

LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.50 compared to its previous closing price of 10.01. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. LC’s Market Performance

LendingClub Corp (LC) has experienced a -7.33% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.29% drop in the past month, and a -20.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.81% for LC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.77% for LC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -22.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $17 based on the research report published on December 02, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LC reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for LC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 25th, 2024.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to LC, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

LC Trading at -4.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -10.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LC fell by -7.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.46. In addition, LendingClub Corp saw -39.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LC starting from Sanborn Scott, who sale 5,250 shares at the price of $10.65 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, Sanborn Scott now owns 1,287,282 shares of LendingClub Corp, valued at $55,934 using the latest closing price.

SCOTT SANBORN, the Director of LendingClub Corp, proposed sale 15,750 shares at $11.10 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that SCOTT SANBORN is holding shares at $174,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for LendingClub Corp stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 3.86, with 0.51 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 123.06 million with net debt to EBITDA at -6.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LendingClub Corp (LC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..