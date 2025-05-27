Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS): A Technical Analysis

Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27x compared to its average ratio. LVS has 36-month beta value of 1.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LVS is 367.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LVS on May 27, 2025 was 6.21M shares.

LVS) stock’s latest price update

Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.92 compared to its previous closing price of 39.80. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that Las Vegas Sands (LVS) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

LVS’s Market Performance

LVS’s stock has fallen by -1.30% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.36% and a quarterly drop of -5.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.92% for Las Vegas Sands Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.23% for LVS’s stock, with a -6.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LVS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LVS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LVS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $51 based on the research report published on January 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LVS reach a price target of $69, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for LVS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to LVS, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on August 23rd of the previous year.

LVS Trading at 9.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares surge +15.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVS fell by -1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.05. In addition, Las Vegas Sands Corp saw -18.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LVS starting from Pant Muktesh, who purchase 23,000 shares at the price of $43.51 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, Pant Muktesh now owns 23,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp, valued at $1,000,730 using the latest closing price.

Goldstein Robert G, the Chairman & CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp, sale 60,187 shares at $53.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29 ’24, which means that Goldstein Robert G is holding 0 shares at $3,191,115 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21 for the present operating margin

0.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Las Vegas Sands Corp stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.15. Equity return is now at value 39.21, with 6.14 for asset returns.

Based on Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.84 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.11 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.7. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.