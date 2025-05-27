Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KURA is 82.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.07% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of KURA was 1.29M shares.

KURA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) has plunged by -9.62 when compared to previous closing price of 6.24, but the company has seen a -6.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that – Results from KOMET-001 registration-directed trial of ziftomenib in R/R NPM1-m AML patients selected for oral presentation on Monday, June 2nd –

KURA’s Market Performance

Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) has experienced a -6.31% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.29% drop in the past month, and a -28.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.09% for KURA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.11% for KURA stock, with a simple moving average of -52.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KURA

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KURA reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for KURA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 24th, 2024.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to KURA, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

KURA Trading at -11.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KURA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.48%, as shares sank -12.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KURA fell by -6.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.14. In addition, Kura Oncology Inc saw -35.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KURA starting from Bair Teresa Brophy, who sale 1,559 shares at the price of $5.96 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, Bair Teresa Brophy now owns 107,948 shares of Kura Oncology Inc, valued at $9,292 using the latest closing price.

FORD KATHLEEN, the Chief Operating Officer of Kura Oncology Inc, sale 1,558 shares at $6.28 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that FORD KATHLEEN is holding 21,367 shares at $9,777 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KURA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.99 for the present operating margin

0.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kura Oncology Inc stands at -2.68. The total capital return value is set at -0.31. Equity return is now at value -41.84, with -28.03 for asset returns.

Based on Kura Oncology Inc (KURA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 5.75. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -166.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -169.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.