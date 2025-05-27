Kroger Co (KR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is above average at 18.37x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.59.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for KR is 660.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KR on May 27, 2025 was 7.84M shares.

KR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) has dropped by -1.53 compared to previous close of 68.59. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-27 that I’m highlighting 6 blue-chip stocks likely to announce dividend increases in June 2025, based on their consistent historical patterns. Dividend growth is crucial for my financial freedom strategy, especially during inflationary periods; I focus on stocks with strong dividend histories. Economic uncertainty and tariffs may impact the size of dividend hikes.

KR’s Market Performance

Kroger Co (KR) has experienced a -2.05% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.51% drop in the past month, and a 3.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for KR. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.54% for KR’s stock, with a 10.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KR stocks, with Melius repeating the rating for KR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KR in the upcoming period, according to Melius is $70 based on the research report published on May 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Melius, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KR reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for KR stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on April 01st, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to KR, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on February 04th of the current year.

KR Trading at -1.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares sank -3.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KR fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.03. In addition, Kroger Co saw 10.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KR starting from Wheatley Christine S, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $72.07 back on Apr 23 ’25. After this action, Wheatley Christine S now owns 97,737 shares of Kroger Co, valued at $2,162,058 using the latest closing price.

COSSET YAEL, the Executive Vice President of Kroger Co, sale 30,000 shares at $73.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 22 ’25, which means that COSSET YAEL is holding 139,124 shares at $2,190,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kroger Co stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 26.59, with 4.99 for asset returns.

Based on Kroger Co (KR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.75 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 7.65 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 67.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.8. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kroger Co (KR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.