Korea Electric Power ADR (KEP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Korea Electric Power ADR (NYSE: KEP)'s stock price has gone rise by 5.45 in comparison to its previous close of 10.83, however, the company has experienced a 14.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Korea Electric Power ADR (NYSE: KEP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Korea Electric Power ADR (NYSE: KEP) is above average at 3.92x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KEP is 1.28B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KEP on May 27, 2025 was 252.63K shares.

KEP’s Market Performance

The stock of Korea Electric Power ADR (KEP) has seen a 14.54% increase in the past week, with a 27.46% rise in the past month, and a 46.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for KEP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.28% for KEP’s stock, with a 44.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KEP Trading at 32.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.20% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +29.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEP rose by +14.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.74. In addition, Korea Electric Power ADR saw 65.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Korea Electric Power ADR stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 13.42, with 2.16 for asset returns.

Based on Korea Electric Power ADR (KEP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.77 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.42. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 21.71 trillion with net debt to EBITDA at 8.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Korea Electric Power ADR (KEP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.