Kingstone Cos. Inc (KINS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Kingstone Cos. Inc (NASDAQ: KINS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for KINS is at 0.61. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KINS is 10.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.65% of that float. The average trading volume for KINS on May 27, 2025 was 356.01K shares.

KINS) stock’s latest price update

Kingstone Cos. Inc (NASDAQ: KINS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.32 compared to its previous closing price of 15.63. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-22 that Kingstone Companies delivered strong 1Q25 results, with top-line growth of 40% year-over-year, driven by higher prices and new business. Core business premiums surged due to a 68% increase in new business count and a 19% higher renewal average premium in property lines. Net profit margins improved nearly 400 basis points year-over-year, despite a typical seasonal dip in first quarter profitability.

KINS’s Market Performance

Kingstone Cos. Inc (KINS) has experienced a -2.25% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.24% drop in the past month, and a 5.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.81% for KINS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.63% for KINS’s stock, with a 22.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KINS stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for KINS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KINS in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $6.50 based on the research report published on July 16, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to KINS, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on November 14th of the previous year.

KINS Trading at -0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares sank -8.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KINS fell by -2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +130.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.75. In addition, Kingstone Cos. Inc saw 11.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KINS starting from Newgarden Thomas, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $16.11 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Newgarden Thomas now owns 39,215 shares of Kingstone Cos. Inc, valued at $177,247 using the latest closing price.

D’Andre Carla, the Director of Kingstone Cos. Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $17.47 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that D’Andre Carla is holding 84,419 shares at $87,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kingstone Cos. Inc stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 35.29, with 7.14 for asset returns.

Based on Kingstone Cos. Inc (KINS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3338.77. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 29.25 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1190.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -219.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kingstone Cos. Inc (KINS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.