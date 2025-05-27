Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KC is 267.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KC on May 27, 2025 was 3.39M shares.

KC) stock’s latest price update

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: KC)’s stock price has plunge by -2.57relation to previous closing price of 13.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.77% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-13 that BEIJING, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC and HKEX: 3896) (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”), a leading cloud service provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2025 ended March 31, 2025 before the open of U.S. markets on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

KC’s Market Performance

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) has experienced a -4.77% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.19% rise in the past month, and a -29.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.75% for KC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.01% for KC’s stock, with a 40.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KC stocks, with Nomura repeating the rating for KC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KC in the upcoming period, according to Nomura is $18.30 based on the research report published on May 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to KC, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

KC Trading at -6.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +9.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KC fell by -4.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +437.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.90. In addition, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR saw 24.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KC starting from He Haijian, who proposed sale 171,133 shares at the price of $18.43 back on Mar 21 ’25. After this action, He Haijian now owns shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR, valued at $3,153,981 using the latest closing price.

Liu Tao, the Director of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR, proposed sale 35,000 shares at $18.43 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21 ’25, which means that Liu Tao is holding shares at $645,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.22 for the present operating margin

0.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR stands at -0.25. The total capital return value is set at -0.21. Equity return is now at value -32.59, with -11.43 for asset returns.

Based on Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -10.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 443.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.