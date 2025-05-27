Kinetik Holdings Inc’s (KNTK) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK) has gone down by -1.15% for the week, with a 3.68% rise in the past month and a -22.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.67% for KNTK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.59% for KNTK’s stock, with a -13.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kinetik Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNTK) Right Now?

Kinetik Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNTK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for KNTK is at 3.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KNTK is 39.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.55% of that float. The average trading volume for KNTK on May 27, 2025 was 1.08M shares.

Kinetik Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNTK)’s stock price has plunge by 0.97relation to previous closing price of 44.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.15% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. youtube.com reported 2025-05-15 that The Investment Committee give you their top stocks to watch for the second half.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNTK stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KNTK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KNTK in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $55 based on the research report published on May 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KNTK reach a price target of $49. The rating they have provided for KNTK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 29th, 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to KNTK, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

KNTK Trading at -2.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +4.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNTK fell by -1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.29. In addition, Kinetik Holdings Inc saw -20.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNTK starting from ISQ Global Fund II GP LLC, who sale 1,044,519 shares at the price of $52.66 back on Mar 17 ’25. After this action, ISQ Global Fund II GP LLC now owns 657,583 shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc, valued at $55,004,371 using the latest closing price.

ISQ Global Fund II GP LLC, the 10% Owner of Kinetik Holdings Inc, sale 657,582 shares at $52.66 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18 ’25, which means that ISQ Global Fund II GP LLC is holding 1 shares at $34,628,268 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinetik Holdings Inc stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.03.

Based on Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK), the company’s capital structure generated -0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.57. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 374.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.