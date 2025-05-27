Kindly MD Inc (NAKA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kindly MD Inc (NASDAQ: NAKA)’s stock price has decreased by -9.22 compared to its previous closing price of 24.94. However, the company has seen a 74.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kindly MD Inc (NASDAQ: NAKA) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 40.21.

The public float for NAKA is 1.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NAKA on May 27, 2025 was 2.81M shares.

NAKA’s Market Performance

NAKA stock saw an increase of 74.83% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1223.98% and a quarterly increase of 972.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 33.31% for Kindly MD Inc (NAKA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 145.89% for NAKA’s stock, with a 925.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NAKA Trading at 382.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAKA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 33.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.86%, as shares surge +1,150.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1,461.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAKA rose by +74.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,379.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.21. In addition, Kindly MD Inc saw 1725.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAKA

Equity return is now at value -763.28, with -260.09 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kindly MD Inc (NAKA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.