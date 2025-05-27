Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.13 compared to its previous closing price of 62.01. However, the company has seen a -4.27% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Kemper (KMPR) have what it takes?

Is It Worth Investing in Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) is 11.58x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KMPR is 1.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KMPR is 60.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.08% of that float. On May 27, 2025, KMPR’s average trading volume was 497.38K shares.

KMPR’s Market Performance

The stock of Kemper Corporation (KMPR) has seen a -4.27% decrease in the past week, with a 5.32% rise in the past month, and a -4.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for KMPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.80% for KMPR stock, with a simple moving average of -3.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMPR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for KMPR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KMPR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $70 based on the research report published on January 10, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMPR reach a price target of $47, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for KMPR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 06th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to KMPR, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on April 10th of the previous year.

KMPR Trading at -0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares surge +6.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMPR fell by -4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.43. In addition, Kemper Corporation saw -6.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMPR starting from Parker Stuart B., who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $61.74 back on Aug 21 ’24. After this action, Parker Stuart B. now owns 20,717 shares of Kemper Corporation, valued at $1,852,200 using the latest closing price.

Parker Stuart B., the Officer of Kemper Corporation, proposed sale 30,000 shares at $62.35 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20 ’24, which means that Parker Stuart B. is holding shares at $1,870,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12 for the present operating margin

0.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kemper Corporation stands at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 12.57, with 2.76 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kemper Corporation (KMPR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.