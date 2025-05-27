KB Home (KBH) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of KB Home (KBH) has gone down by -6.92% for the week, with a -5.58% drop in the past month and a -16.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.97% for KBH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.76% for KBH’s stock, with a -26.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is 6.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KBH is 1.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for KBH is 68.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.50% of that float. On May 27, 2025, KBH’s average trading volume was 1.44M shares.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.02 in relation to its previous close of 51.23. However, the company has experienced a -6.92% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that KB Home (KBH) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KBH stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for KBH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KBH in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $79 based on the research report published on March 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to KBH, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

KBH Trading at -7.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares sank -4.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBH fell by -6.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.80. In addition, KB Home saw -22.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBH starting from Collins Arthur Reginald, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $54.38 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Collins Arthur Reginald now owns 10,262 shares of KB Home, valued at $271,900 using the latest closing price.

ARTHUR R. COLLINS, the Board Member of KB Home, proposed sale 5,000 shares at $54.39 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that ARTHUR R. COLLINS is holding shares at $271,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for KB Home stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 15.58, with 9.10 for asset returns.

Based on KB Home (KBH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 27.86.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 822.89 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.94. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of KB Home (KBH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.