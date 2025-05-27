Karman Holdings Inc (KRMN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Karman Holdings Inc (NYSE: KRMN) has dropped by -1.92 compared to previous close of 42.67. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-13 that Karman Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KRMN ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2025 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Steven Gitlin – Vice President of Investor Relations Tony Koblinski – Chief Executive Officer Mike Willis – Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Beaudoin – Chief Operating Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Fisher – Evercore ISI Peter Arment – Baird Stephen Strackhouse – RBC Capital Markets Bradley Eyster – Citi Louie DiPalma – William Blair Operator Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Karman Space & Defense First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise.

Is It Worth Investing in Karman Holdings Inc (NYSE: KRMN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KRMN is 29.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.80% of that float. The average trading volume for KRMN on May 27, 2025 was 872.38K shares.

KRMN’s Market Performance

KRMN’s stock has seen a -5.57% decrease for the week, with a 19.13% rise in the past month and a 42.44% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for Karman Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.55% for KRMN’s stock, with a 21.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRMN

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRMN reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for KRMN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 10th, 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to KRMN, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

KRMN Trading at 15.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.66%, as shares surge +20.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRMN fell by -5.57%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.03. In addition, Karman Holdings Inc saw 39.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRMN starting from Sawhill Stephanie, who sale 72,727 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Feb 14 ’25. After this action, Sawhill Stephanie now owns 628,939 shares of Karman Holdings Inc, valued at $1,599,994 using the latest closing price.

Willis Michael, the Chief Financial Officer of Karman Holdings Inc, sale 72,727 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14 ’25, which means that Willis Michael is holding 1,074,709 shares at $1,599,994 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Karman Holdings Inc stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.07.

Based on Karman Holdings Inc (KRMN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 96.36 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Karman Holdings Inc (KRMN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.