Junee Ltd (JUNE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Junee Ltd (NASDAQ: JUNE) has decreased by -9.45 when compared to last closing price of 10.72.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Junee Ltd (NASDAQ: JUNE) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is -6.01.

The public float for JUNE is 12.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JUNE on May 27, 2025 was 64.32K shares.

JUNE’s Market Performance

JUNE stock saw a decrease of -11.76% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.72% and a quarterly a decrease of 140.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.73% for Junee Ltd (JUNE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.53% for JUNE’s stock, with a 65.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JUNE Trading at -2.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JUNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares sank -9.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JUNE fell by -11.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.73. In addition, Junee Ltd saw 158.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JUNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.43 for the present operating margin

0.3 for the gross margin

The net margin for Junee Ltd stands at -0.36. The total capital return value is set at -0.12.

Based on Junee Ltd (JUNE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -0.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.91. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 57.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Junee Ltd (JUNE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.