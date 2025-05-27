Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.69x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JCI is 655.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of JCI was 4.75M shares.

JCI) stock’s latest price update

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI)’s stock price has soared by 2.13 in relation to previous closing price of 97.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that BOSTON – RED HAT SUMMIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Johnson Controls has adopted Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS as the foundation for its C•CURE Cloud solution. With Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS and the included capabilities of Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, Johnson Controls has been able to move C•CURE Cloud to a hybrid cloud architecture, simplifying operations and setting the company up with an infrastructure.

JCI’s Market Performance

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has seen a 2.26% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 23.44% gain in the past month and a 19.28% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.21% for JCI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.34% for JCI’s stock, with a 24.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JCI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for JCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JCI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $112 based on the research report published on May 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JCI reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for JCI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 08th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to JCI, setting the target price at $103 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

JCI Trading at 17.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.57% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.51%, as shares surge +23.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JCI rose by +2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.22. In addition, Johnson Controls International plc saw 26.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JCI starting from Oliver George, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $91.70 back on May 09 ’25. After this action, Oliver George now owns 904,305 shares of Johnson Controls International plc, valued at $9,170,000 using the latest closing price.

GEORGE R OLIVER SR., the Officer of Johnson Controls International plc, proposed sale 100,000 shares at $91.92 during a trade that took place back on May 09 ’25, which means that GEORGE R OLIVER SR. is holding shares at $9,192,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Johnson Controls International plc stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 14.92, with 5.47 for asset returns.

Based on Johnson Controls International plc (JCI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.34. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 12.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.8 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.