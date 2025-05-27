Jet.AI Inc (JTAI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ: JTAI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.54 compared to its previous closing price of 3.96. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that LAS VEGAS, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jet.AI Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JTAI), a pure-play artificial intelligence (“AI”) data center company operating aviation-specific AI software, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Recent Operational Highlights Signed Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to form a joint venture with Consensus Core Technologies Inc. (“Consensus Core”) to pursue the development of two hyperscale data-center campuses in Midwestern Canada and Maritime Canada, respectively.

Is It Worth Investing in Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ: JTAI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for JTAI is also noteworthy at -0.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for JTAI is 2.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.23% of that float. The average trading volume of JTAI on May 27, 2025 was 604.17K shares.

JTAI’s Market Performance

The stock of Jet.AI Inc (JTAI) has seen a -0.49% decrease in the past week, with a 5.40% rise in the past month, and a -39.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.40% for JTAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.37% for JTAI’s stock, with a -66.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JTAI Trading at -3.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JTAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares surge +9.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JTAI rose by +2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.21. In addition, Jet.AI Inc saw -9.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JTAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.92 for the present operating margin

-0.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jet.AI Inc stands at -0.93. The total capital return value is set at -0.9. Equity return is now at value -233.22, with -105.46 for asset returns.

Based on Jet.AI Inc (JTAI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -8.85. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -143.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -12.56 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.9. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.22for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.90.

Conclusion

In summary, Jet.AI Inc (JTAI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.